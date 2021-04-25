Indonesia found the missing submarine broken into pieces on the seabed: all 53 crew members are dead

The president had already expressed his condolences on Saturday, after the discovery of possible remains of the ship. It is believed that an electrical failure could have prevented the boat from performing emergency procedures to return to the surface

The KRI Nanggala-402 Submarine in Surabaya, East Java Province, Indonesia (Archive / Reuters)

The Indonesian submarine that disappeared on Wednesday was found broken into pieces on the sea floor in Balinese waters, the Army said on Sunday, Y confirmed that all 53 crew members died.

“There were parts of the KRI Nanggala 402, it was broken into three pieces”, Said the Chief of the Navy General Staff, Yudo Margono. For his part, the head of the Indonesian army, Hadi Tjahjanto, told reporters that “all 53 crew members have died.”

The Indonesian President Joko Widodo had expressed his condolences to the families of the 53 trapped sailors hours ago in the submarine ‘KRI Nanggala 402’ sunk during military exercises in Bali and whose rescue was presumed impossible.

“This incident is a blow to all of us. We express our sincere condolences for this tragedy, in particular for the seafarers“Said the president in a message posted on YouTube.

The commander of the armed forces, Hadi Tjahjanto, said on Saturday that the presence of a fuel slick and debris near the place where the submarine made its last dive on Wednesday in front of the island of Bali were clear evidence of the sinking of the KRI Nanggala 402.

Admiral Margono had stated at a press conference in Bali that “if there was an explosion it will be smashed”. The cracks happened gradually in the structure of the ship when descending from 300 to 400 and 500 meters (984, 1,312 and 1,640 feet) … An explosion would have been heard in the sonar ”.

The Navy shows remains that would belong to the missing submarine (Reuters)

The Navy had previously stated that it believed the submarine sank to a depth of between 600 and 700 meters (2,000 and 2,300 feet), exceeding its resistance capacity of 200 meters (655 feet), at which point the water pressure would be greater than the helmet could withstand.

“With the true evidence that we have found that is believed to come from the submarine, we have gone from the phase of ‘missing submarine’ to that of ‘sunken submarine‘”Margono said during a press conference where the objects found were shown.

The detail of the remains found in the sea (Reuters)

The Navy noted that a power failure could have prevented the submarine from performing emergency procedures to return to the surface.

Margono explained that in the past two days rescuers found parts of a torpedo aligner, a container of grease believed to be used in the periscope, remnants of prayer rugs, and a broken piece of a coolant tube that was reconditioned in the submarine in South Korea in 2012.

The families of the submarine’s sailors were hopeful that there would be survivors. Indonesian President Joko Widodo had ordered that every effort be made to locate the submarine. He had also asked the Indonesians to pray for the safe return of the crew.

The KRI Nanggala 402, of German manufacture and diesel engine, was in service in Indonesia since 1981. There were 49 crew members, three gunners and the ship’s commander in the submersible, the Indonesian Defense Ministry said.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, has faced increasing challenges in its maritime claims in recent years, which have included numerous incidents with Chinese ships near the Natuna Islands.

(With information from AP and Europa Press)