Indonesian controversy over judges imposing death sentences by videoconference

Critics of the modality of the capital punishment provided assure that it is a violation of the rights of the prisoners, who do not have access to favorable defense conditions during their hearings

Indonesia has some of the strictest drug laws in the world and both Indonesian and foreign traffickers have been executed Sonny Tumbelaka AFP / Archive

Indonesia has sentenced dozens of prisoners to death via videoconference during the pandemic, a measure that its critics say represents an “inhuman” insult to those facing the firing squad.

The Southeast Asian nation turned to virtual court hearings when COVID-19 restrictions led to the closure of most face-to-face trials, including murder and drug trafficking cases, that there can carry the death penalty.

Since the beginning of last year, nearly 100 inmates have been sentenced to death in Indonesia by judges who could only watch on a television monitor, according to a report by Amnesty International.

The Muslim-majority nation has some of the strictest drug laws in the world and has executed traffickers – both Indonesians and foreigners – including the masterminds of the Australian heroin trafficking gang Bali Nine.

This month, 13 members of a trafficking ring, including three Iranians and one Pakistani, learned via video that they would be shot for smuggling 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of methamphetamine into Indonesia.

And on Wednesday, a Jakarta court sentenced six Islamist militants to death in the same vein for their role in a 2018 prison riot that left five members of the Indonesian counterterrorism squad dead.

“Virtual hearings degrade the rights of defendants facing death sentences; it’s about someone’s life or death ”, said the director of Amnesty International in Indonesia, Usman Hamid.

“The death penalty has always been a cruel punishment. But this online trend adds to injustice and inhumanity ”, added.

Indonesia has forged ahead with virtual hearings even as the number of executions and death sentences dropped globally last year, and COVID-19 disrupted many criminal proceedings, Amnesty said in its annual capital punishment report this week.

Virtual hearings cause defendants to be unable to fully participate in cases that are sometimes disrupted in countries with poor internet connections, including Indonesia, critics say.

“Virtual platforms can expose the accused to significant violations of their rights to a fair trial and affect the quality of the defense ”, said the NGO Harm Reduction International in a recent report on the death penalty for drug offenses.

Lawyers have complained of not being able to consult with clients due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

In parallel, the families of the accused have sometimes been denied access to hearings that would normally be open to the public.

A prison in the city of Depok (Indonesia), on April 2, 2020. Antara Photo / Asprilla Dwi Adha / Reuters

“These virtual hearings present a clear disadvantage for the accused”, said Indonesian lawyer Dedi Setiadi, who defended several men sentenced to death in the methamphetamine case this month and anticipated that he would appeal their case on the grounds that the virtual hearings were unfair.

Relatives of the defendants did not have full access, the lawyer said.

Death penalty cases often boil down to lengthy jail terms in Indonesia, so face-to-face trials could have increased the chances of a less severe verdict, according to Setiadi, who described his clients as low-level online players. smuggled.

“The verdict could have been different if the judges had spoken directly with the defendants and seen their expressions,” He said. “A Zoom audience is less personal.”

The worst possible sentence

The country’s judicial commission told the AFP that he has asked the highest court to consider returning to face-to-face trials for serious crimes, including capital cases.

Indonesia appears to be an outlier in virtual trials for death penalty cases, although reliable data can be difficult to obtain in some countries that impose executions.

Neighboring Singapore, Executing convicted drug dealers and murderers, has sentenced at least one person to hang himself by video since the global health crisis began.

There are nearly 500 people, including dozens of foreigners, awaiting execution in Indonesia, where convicted prisoners are taken to a jungle clearing, tied to a stake and shot.

Indonesia has not carried out executions for several years. But its courts have continued to sentence defendants to death thanks to strong public support for the maximum punishment, support that may have been bolstered by the pandemic.

“Defenders think that these criminals continue to commit crimes even during a time of crisis in which everyone is suffering,” Hamid from Amnesty said. “So they must receive the severest sentence possible”.

* With information from AFP