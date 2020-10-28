Home World World Invasion on campaign site Trump asks for money in exchange for information
World

Invasion on campaign site Trump asks for money in exchange for information

By kenyan

The President of the USA Donald Trump had the site hacked tonight Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The campaign website of the President of the United States Donald Trump, a candidate for re-election, was hacked tonight. Attackers have asked for donations in cryptocurrencies to spread evidence that Trump it would be behind the creation of the covid-19 and which sought to manipulate the 2020 elections.

“Earlier this evening, the campaign website Trump has been hacked and we are working according to the law to investigate the source of the attack, “wrote the communication to the campaign in an official statement issued by the US press.” There was no exposure of confidential data because none of it is actually stored on the site, “he says. the rest of the note.

The invasion text was only made available to some users. Other netizens who entered the site did not have access to the accusations made against the US president.

The hacked page said that the world “is tired of fake news released daily by the president Donald Trump”. Still, the portal stated that” the moment of truth “had arrived.

The text claimed that hackers had full access to confidential information from Trump and relatives and that there was evidence that the government was involved in the origin of the new coronavirus.

The invaders also claimed that Trump he was in cahoots with other countries to manipulate the 2020 US elections – in which he faces Democrat Joe Biden.

