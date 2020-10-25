Home World World Investigation in Italy shows that mafia bought weapons in Brazil
World

Investigation in Italy shows that mafia bought weapons in Brazil

By kenyan

European police officers during a mega-operation that arrested 90 suspects in connection with the Italian mafia ‘Ndrangheta Image: 05.de.2018 – Christoph Reichwein / DPA / AFP

It’s not just cocaine. The Italian mafia bought and imported weapons made in Brazil. This is what the complaint reveals, obtained by the report of the Twitter, which the prosecutor’s office in Catanzaro, in southern Italy, offered against ‘Ndrangheta, a faction that operates in the Calabria region and has connections with the First Capital Command (PCC) and other criminal organizations in Latin America.

The 13,500-page complaint led to the “Rinascita-Scott” mega-trial that began in Rome in September, against 452 people accused of being members of the Calabrian mafia. It is the second largest trial in Italian history, behind only the case against the Sicilian mafia Cosa Nostra, concluded in the early 1990s.

Using spyware, spyware installed on the cell phone of Gregorio Niglia, one of the accused, the police rebuilt the import of weapons and drugs from Brazil. On October 17, 2016, the investigators intercepted a conversation that took place during a dinner between the international drug dealer Bruno Fuduli, the clan chief, Giuseppe Antonio Accorinti, and his right-hand man, Antonio Vacatello, both denounced.

In the dialogue, the four devised a plan to transport “some containers” containing weapons and cocaine that had arrived from Brazil to an Italian port. For this, they will need two carts and a place to hide the cargo. Investigators did not identify the port and there was no seizure, but the dialogue made it clear that the containers contained an unspecified number of weapons.

After dinner, Fuduli, who committed suicide in November 2019, traveled to Brazil to negotiate a drug purchase that was hidden in the loading of ore from a quarry in Goiás. The cargo was reportedly sent to Italy on a container ship.

The investigations, which lasted for years, reconstructed the organization’s structure and pointed out that the ‘Ndrangheta had the connivance of politicians from all walks of life, businessmen and even police officers. The charges include mafia association, money laundering, goodwill, extortion, murder, concealment of a corpse and kidnapping.

In 2018, an investigation by four European countries and the Federal Police revealed a link between ‘Ndrangheta and the First Capital Command (PCC) for international drug trafficking. From 2016 to 2018, two tons of cocaine, valued at around R $ 1 billion, left the ports of Santos (SP), Salvador, Itajaí (SC) and Rio de Janeiro towards Europe.

