Investigation of possible tax fraud Trump hits Ivanka, says newspaper

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, appears in a tax investigation, according to the newspaper Image: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

New York authorities investigating possible US President tax fraud, Donald Trump, and Trump Organization extended the investigation and now also included the representative’s daughter, Ivanka, in the case, revealed an article in the newspaper “The New York Times” on Thursday (19).

According to the newspaper, tax deductions obtained by Trump they were linked to some consultancies and, a part of them, would have ended with Ivanka. These benefits, which may have been obtained illegally to pay less tax, are in the sights of both Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York State Attorney Letitia James.

Recently, “NYT” revealed that Donald Trump paid only $ 750 of income tax in 2016 and 2017, in addition to not having paid fees for about 20 years. This reduction, according to the newspaper, would have occurred due to the deduction of US $ 26 million in consultancies carried out between 2010 and 2018.

A portion of these payments would have been made to Ivanka, who in 2017, once inside the White House, had claimed to have received money from a consulting firm that she owned for an amount of about $ 747,000. The figure would correspond, exactly, with some tax deductions indicated by the Trump Organization for consultancy related to projects related to the construction of a hotel in Hawaii and one in Vancouver, Canada.

After the story was published, the president’s daughter used Twitter to say that the New York investigation “is pure and simple harassment” and that she is motivated “100% by New York Democrats”.

Since the 2016 election campaign, Trump refuses to show how much he paid in his annual income tax. The agent points out that the numbers have been audited since then and never revealed them. The promise was reworked during this year’s election campaign, and the Republican has so far failed to show the documents – breaking a presidential tradition held for decades. The New York court, however, has already ordered the documents to be made public, but the president’s defense still appeals the decision.

