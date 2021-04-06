Iran celebrates U.S. ‘promising’ statement on sanctions

Iran considered “promising” statements by US officials suggesting suspension of sanctions by Tehran’s nuclear program as negotiations begin in Vienna to redirect the 2015 agreement.

“We consider this position realistic and promising. And this position could be the beginning of correcting the bad process that has led diplomacy to a dead end. We celebrated these statements,” said Ali Rabii, a government spokesman, at a news conference in Tehran.

Rabii thus responded to a question about the words said on Friday by Rob Malley, sent by the American president, Joe Biden, to Iran, during an interview on the television station PBS.

“The United States knows that, in order to respect it again (the Vienna agreement), it will have to lift these sanctions that are in contradiction with the Iranian agreement … on nuclear energy,” said Malley.

The international agreement on Iranian nuclear energy reached in Vienna in 2015 has been in danger of imploding since then American President Donald Trump unilaterally denounced him in 2018. At the same time, Trump was reinstating US sanctions against Iran, which the pact had allowed to suspend.

In response, Iran has gradually surpassed, since 2019, most of the main commitments made in Vienna.