Iran refuses U.S. request to return to nuclear deal first

‘Never forget Trump’s ultimate failure,’ said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Image: Heinz-Peter Bader

Iran today dismissed a request from the United States to first fully comply with the agreement on its nuclear program, insisting that it has only taken “corrective measures” since the withdrawal of the Americans.

The government of new U.S. President Joe Biden yesterday confirmed his willingness to return to the agreement, which has been hanging by a thread since his predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw in 2018.

However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who made the announcement, said Washington would not return to the deal signed with the major powers until 2015 when Iran resumed its commitments.

Iran’s top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, dismissed that demand yesterday.

“Reality review for Blinken: United States violated [o] Paic “, tweeted Zarif, referring to the agreement by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan.

Zarif said that, in addition to its unilateral withdrawal, the United States also imposed sanctions that “blocked food / medicine for Iranians” and “punished adherence” to a UN resolution.

“Now, who should take the first step? Never forget the maximum failure of Trump,” added the Foreign Minister, who stressed that Iran “followed Paic” “and only took” expected corrective measures “.

Trump withdrew the United States from the Paic and imposed sanctions on Iran in 2018, maintaining a policy of “maximum pressure” against the country.

A year later, Iran responded by suspending compliance with most of the deal’s crucial nuclear commitments, in which economic relief was combined in exchange for limiting its nuclear program.

On January 4, Iran announced that it had stepped up its uranium enrichment process to 20% purity, well above the 3.67% level allowed by the agreement, but well below the amount needed to make an atomic bomb.