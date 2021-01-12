Iran wants to delete clause on sanctions in nuclear deal

Iran wants to remove from the nuclear agreement the clause that allows reactivating the UN sanctions against it Image: Heinz-Peter Bader / Reuters

Iran wants to withdraw from the nuclear agreement the clause allowing reactivation of UN sanctions against it and would be willing to negotiate this point, according to an Iranian official.

In 2015, Iran and the 5 + 1 Group (China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States and Germany) agreed in Vienna on a PAIC (Joint Comprehensive Action Plan) to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue after 12 years of voltage.

The deal, which the United States withdrew in 2018 under Donald Trump, was approved by the UN Security Council in resolution 2231.

The deal offers Iran a loosening of international sanctions in exchange that dramatically limits its nuclear program and ensures that it will not adopt the atomic bomb.

The text also contains an expiration rule, which allows to reactivate all the sanctions adopted by the UN against Iran in 2006 and 2015 if Tehran “does not respect its commitments”. The United States tried in vain to activate it in 2020.

“From the beginning, [o guia supremo Ali Khamenei] did not comply with this expiration rule, [mas esta] was conceived against his will, “Ali Akbar Velayati, a Khamenei adviser, said in an interview on Monday published on the number one website in Iran.

“In the next negotiations, this mechanism will undoubtedly have to be abandoned, as it is an absurd principle,” added Velayati, who advises the supreme guide on diplomatic matters.

The pact has been in jeopardy since the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 before restoring and stepping up economic sanctions in the name of a “maximum pressure” policy against Iran, which sank the country into a harsh recession.

In response, since 2019 Tehran has gradually violated most of Vienna’s commitments to pressure, so far unsuccessfully, the other partners in the agreement to help it circumvent American sanctions.

US President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20, said he wanted to join PAIC again, but Tehran demands that its eventual return be the subject of negotiations.