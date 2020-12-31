Iranian chancellor says Trump tries to ‘fabricate’ pretext for attack on Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused US President Donald Trump

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused US President Donald Trump on Thursday of trying to fabricate a pretext to attack Iran and promised that Tehran would defend itself strongly.

Separately, a military adviser to the supreme leader of Iran warned Trump “not to turn the New Year into mourning for Americans”.

Zarif said in a tweet: “Instead of fighting Covid in the US, @realDonaldTrump & his group spend billions to fly B52s and send guns to OUR region. Iraq’s intelligence indicates conspiracy to MAKE a pretext for war.”

The US military sent nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a show of strength to Iran and deployed a nuclear submarine in the Gulf, according to media reports.

The escalation comes as Iran prepares to hold events that mark the first anniversary of the death of military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US attack on Iraq.

“Iran does not seek war, but will OPEN and DIRECTLY defend its people, security and vital interests,” wrote Zarif.

Hossein Dehghan, military advisor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Twitter: “I saw the news that the Americans are on alert for fear of revenge (for the death of Soleimani) and have launched two B-52 bombers in the Persian Gulf.”

“All of his military bases in the region are covered by our missiles. I advise the evicted White House (Trump) not to turn the New Year into a mourning for the Americans,” added Dehghan, a former defense minister.