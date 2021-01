Data were released today by the Irish Commission of Inquiry into Maternal Homes and Infographics Image: iStock

Dublin, 12 Jan 2021 (AFP) – About 9,000 children have died in Ireland over decades in homes for solo mothers, where they have been separated from their children, a report by a commission of inquiry published on Tuesday (12) revealed. in Dublin.

The Irish Commission of Inquiry on Maternal and Child Care Homes (CIMBH) found “worrying” levels of infant mortality in these institutions, which operated with a long Catholic tradition until 1998 in the country.