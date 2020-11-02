Home World World ISIS attack on Afghan university kills at least 22 people
World

ISIS attack on Afghan university kills at least 22 people

By kenyan

Attack on Afghan university kills at least 22 people Image: Wakil Kohsar / AFP

Kabul, 2 Nov 2020 (AFP) – At least 22 people died and several were injured on Monday (2) after several armed men invaded Kabul University, the largest in the country, Afghan officials and witnesses announced.

The extremist group Islamic State (IS) claimed the attack, according to a statement published by its advertising agency Amaq.

“Two IS fighters attacked an Afghan government act at the University of Kabul coinciding with the graduation of judges and investigators,” Amaq said in a message posted on the Telegram app.

The attack ended after several hours of confrontation with security forces, according to sources.

“Three attackers participated. One detonated the explosives he was carrying, the other two were killed by security forces,” said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramerz told AFP that most of the victims are students.

Hamid Obaidi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, told AFP that the attack began when government officials arrived to open a book fair dedicated to Iran on the university’s campus.

“The enemies of Afghanistan, the enemies of education (…) have entered the university in Kabul,” Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters.

Security forces surrounded the area, closing all roads leading to the university, according to AFP and several witnesses.

Arian later announced the end of the confrontation, which left at least 22 dead.

The students reported on the chaos and confusion when the shooting started.

“We were in our classrooms when we suddenly heard a burst of gunfire inside the university,” said Fraidoon Ahmadi, 23.

Ahmadi said he and several colleagues remained under siege for more than two hours before being rescued.

“We were very scared and thought it could be the last day of our lives. The boys and girls prayed and shouted for help,” said the student.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres “firmly condemned” the “horrible attack” on the university in Kabul and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

“This scary attack, the second in ten days against a school in Kabul, is also an attack on the human right to education,” said Guterres in a statement.

Last week, at least 24 people – mostly students – were killed in a suicide attack on an educational center in western Kabul in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) organization.

emh-jds / wat / fox / sea / es / fp / bn / mvv

