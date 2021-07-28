Israel creates “task force” to reverse Ben & Jerry’s boycott

Israel created a task force to pressure American ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s and its owner, Unilever, to reverse their decision to boycott the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.

“We need to take advantage of the 18 months that are left before the decision takes effect and try to change it. We want to create long-term pressure on Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s through consumers and politicians in the press and social media to enter into dialogue with companies“, said the Israeli authorities.

According to North American News Site axios, the Israeli Government is concerned that Ben & Jerry’s action will encourage other international companies to take similar steps. A confidential telegram from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, seen by the axios, makes it clear that the Government wants to send a message.

Last week, Ben & Jerry’s announced that, as of January 2023, it will not allow ice cream to be marketed in occupied Palestinian territories, but will be able to continue to sell them within Israel’s pre-1967 borders.

The decision of the American company, which took political positions, came nearly a decade after pressure from pro-Palestinian activists, and last year the Israeli government managed to persuade Ben & Jerry’s to take such measures.

But, according to the axiosAfter the recent conflicts in the Gaza Strip, pressure on Ben & Jerry’s has increased, and, in the last two weeks, it has become clear that the decision to boycott Israeli occupation of the West Bank colonies was imminent.

The Israeli Government, however, tried to pressure Unilever to stop the ice cream company from making that decision, but the owner said that Ben & Jerry’s had a right to take action as part of its corporate responsibility and social justice policy.

On July 22, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a telegram to all Israeli embassies in North America and Europe, ordering them to begin a campaign of pressure against Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever in order to convince them to negotiate.

Israeli diplomats were instructed to encourage Jewish organizations, pro-Israel advocacy groups and evangelical communities to organize demonstrations at the offices of Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever, to pressure investors and distributors of companies.

The Government also asked diplomats to pressure and condemn the companies, stimulating “public protests in the media and directly with the main executives of the companies. Diplomats were also encouraged to echo the protests on social media to gain greater visibility.

The Israeli Embassy in Washington and Israeli consulates in the United States were asked to put pressure on through the anti-BDS law (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) in several states, involving governors, mayors, congressmen, state officials and lawyers.

Israeli authorities added that Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever “gave in and cooperated with the BDS movement”, claiming to be partially “motivated by anti-Semitism”, noting that the companies’ decision was “hypocritical, goes against the values ​​of corporate responsibility and smacks of extreme culture of cancellation”.