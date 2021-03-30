Israel detects new Covid strain while seeing political obstacle to buying more vaccines

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in Israel, the Ministry of Health said today, and the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, used primarily in a national vaccination campaign, appears to be effective against it.

At the same time, a proposal by the Israeli government to purchase an additional 36 million doses of Pfizer / BioNTech to use as booster vaccines or for children when they are released came up against an obstacle this week due to internal political disputes.

The cabinet was expected to approve the purchase of about 3.5 billion shekels (about $ 1.05 billion) on Monday, but this was canceled due to a disagreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his minister Defense, Benny Gantz, who leads a rival party, on court orders.

The Ministry of Health, which has already spent 2.6 billion shekels on vaccines, without revealing the exact number of doses of Pfizer and Moderna that he purchased, said he had enough supplies “for the present round of vaccination”.

But the paste said it was important to purchase more doses to repel variants and to inoculate children when this becomes possible.

The ministry said separately that it had found no evidence that the new variant caused widespread infections or severe morbidity, adding that it appears to be scarce and may be disappearing entirely.

Netanyahu said this month that Israel is considering buying an additional 36 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19.