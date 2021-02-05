Israel eases confinement as of Sunday

Tel Aviv Beach, Israel, deserted during lockdown Image: Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency

Israel will progressively suspend a month’s confinement starting on Sunday, but international flights will remain suspended until February 20, the government said on Friday.

The country has already enacted strict confinement on four occasions and since December has launched an ambitious vaccination campaign, in which 3.3 million people have already received at least one of the two doses of the covid-19 immunizer.

However, despite the restrictions, January was the most lethal month of the pandemic, with more than 1,000 deaths.

According to the latest balance sheet by the Ministry of Health, the country of 9 million inhabitants registered more than 675 thousand cases and 5,019 deaths. Israel continues to register about 6,500 new infections daily.

“The government has accepted the proposal by the prime minister and the health minister to relax containment measures starting on Sunday,” the head of government’s office said in a statement released on Friday.

From Sunday, citizens will be able to travel more than a kilometer from their homes and some services, such as hairdressers, will be open again.

Parks and nature reserves will also be reopened with restrictions and restaurants will be able to prepare food for the trip.

International flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport, almost all of which have been suspended since January 24, will not resume until February 20, the government said.

Israel’s land borders will remain closed until further notice.