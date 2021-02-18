Israel extends border closure over covid-19 until March 6

Israel is the country with the highest percentage of the population vaccinated against covid-19 Image: Jack Guez / AFP

Israel will prolong the closure of its borders for two weeks as part of the fight against the covid-19, the Ministry of Health and the prime minister’s office announced in a joint statement on Thursday.

“The government voted in favor of an extension of the border closure for 14 days, until March 6,” the statement said.

Israel suspended international flights on January 24 to try to tackle the pandemic and subsequently closed the border points with Egypt and Jordan.

Accordingly, international flights will not resume on February 21, as planned, and land borders will remain closed, except in exceptional cases.

However, the government authorized the arrival of six special flights with Jewish immigrants on board, from France, Russia, Ukraine, Ethiopia and Latin America, between February 23 and 26, according to the Ministry of Immigration.

Last Monday, the country started easing the restrictive measures imposed to contain the new pandemic coronavirus.

From February 21, stores, shopping centers, museums and bookstores will be reopened; hotels will be able to do this from March 7 if cases continue to decline.

With nine million inhabitants, Israel recorded more than 741,000 cases of covid-19 and 5,501 deaths.