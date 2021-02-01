Israel extends confinement for the third time to try to contain the covid

Health professional vaccines woman in Israel with dose of Pfizer / BioNtech against covid-19 in January 2021 Image: Emmanuel Dunand / AFP

The Israeli government decided on Sunday (31) to extend the confinement measures that would cease to have effect at midnight for five days, the prime minister’s office and the health ministry said in a joint statement.

As the number of infected people remains high, despite an intense vaccination campaign, the government has extended the confinement imposed on Israelis for the third time since the beginning of the pandemic.

After the meeting, the ministers agreed to maintain the measures until 7 am on Friday.

The Executive will meet on Wednesday to examine the situation, the statement added.

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews violated the confinement on Sunday, attending a rabbi’s funeral in Jerusalem.

The burial of another rabbi at night in the same city caused a further violation of the measures. The law only allows 20 people to follow the body of the deceased, but there were thousands at Rabbi Yitzhak Sheiner’s funeral.

The Israeli Parliament voted on Sunday to increase the fines for those who break health restrictions.

The deputies decided to double the fines for commercial establishments and schools that defy the restrictions: they will increase from 5,000 to 10,000 shequels (US $ 3,000).

In one month Israel vaccinated more than three million of its 8.7 million inhabitants, the Ministry of Health reported.

The country has pledged to share data on the effects of immunization with Pfizer in exchange for receiving vaccines quickly.

Despite having immunized a third of its population, Israel has recorded more than 3,500 contagion cases in the past 24 hours.

Interior Minister Arié Dery also extended the closure of border crossings with Jordan and Egypt for two days, announced last Wednesday.

International flights will remain suspended and Ben Gurión International Airport will be closed for another week, the government decided.

January was the deadliest month in Israel, with more than 1,000 deaths due to the new coronavirus of more than 4,700 deaths registered since March, when the pandemic broke out.