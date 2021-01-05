Israel hardens lockdown in “final effort” to contain Covid as vaccination progresses Image: Shutterstock

Israel will tighten the current national lockdown to contain a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a note on Tuesday.

The more stringent lockdown – which will take effect at midnight next Friday and will last 14 days – will constitute “a final effort” as the country moves forward with its rapid vaccination campaign, Netanyahu said.

Israel leads the world in vaccinations against Covid-19, and has already inoculated almost 15% of its population of 9.3 million. Officials hope that the country will be able to get out of the pandemic as early as February, if the program maintains that pace.

But the new cases have skyrocketed since the vaccination began on December 19, reaching a daily total of more than 8,300 on Tuesday, the highest in months. The current lockdown in Israel is the third since the pandemic began, and was established on December 27.

“I ask all citizens of Israel: we will make a final effort,” said Netanyahu. “This is how we will be the first in the world to get rid of the coronavirus, this is how we are going to open our economy “.

A list of reinforced and detailed measures will be presented to the government for final approval next day, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.