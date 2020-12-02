Home World World Israel planned murder of Iranian scientist, US official says
World

Israel planned murder of Iranian scientist, US official says

By kenyan
Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in Tehran, after his vehicle was attacked by snipers Image: West Asia News Agency / Reuters

Israel is behind the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, according to a senior US government official. The information was released by American CNN.

The official declined to give details about the case, including whether the Donald Trump administration knew about the attack or whether it provided any support. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, was killed last Friday (27) when he was shot by bullets on a highway near Tehran.

Since the assassination, Iran has been blaming Israel for the crime without evidence. Supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and others have vowed revenge. So far, Israel has neither denied nor claimed the attack.

Although he did not detail the case, the American official stressed that in the past, Israelis shared information about targets and covert operations with the United States. According to him, the Iranian scientist has been a target of Israel for a long time.

Last week, the New York Times also reported that Israel was responsible for planning the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The information would be from another American government official.

