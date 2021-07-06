Israel Reports Decrease in Pfizer Effectiveness in Preventing Infections

Israel reported on Monday a decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in preventing covid-19 infections and symptoms.

The news is coming forward with Diário de Notícias, which realizes that the decline in effectiveness has coincided with the spread of the Delta variant and the end of restrictions on social distance in Israel.

Despite the reduced effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing infections and symptomatic diseases, which has fallen to 64% since 6 June, the immunizing remains highly effective (93%) in prevention of serious illness and hospitalizations, said the Israeli Ministry of Health.

In May, Ministry officials had published a report showing that two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine provided more than 95% protection against infections, hospitalizations and serious illnesses. But now, with the spread of the Delta variant in Israeli territory, that data has changed.

According to a spokesman for Pfizer, another study showing that antibodies produced by the vaccine were still able to neutralize all tested variants, including Delta, albeit with a reduced strength.

About 60 percent of Israel’s population of 9.3 million people received at least one injection of Pfizer’s vaccine in a campaign that saw daily cases drop from more than 10,000 in January to single digits last month.

The drastic reduction in cases has led Israel to relax rules such as social distance and the obligation to wear a mask, although the latter has been partially replaced in recent days due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Possible link with cases of cardiac inflammation

Israeli health authorities have found a likely link between the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and cases of cardiac inflammation, also said the Ministry of Health, cited on Wednesday by Bloomberg.

According to the news agency, at issue are dozens of cases of cardiac inflammation in young men after the second dose of the vaccine.

After the US drug regulatory agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), having authorized the use of the vaccine for the age group from 12 to 16 years old, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that, despite the possible connection, it will expand the youth vaccination.

According to a study carried out by official health entities, 275 cases of myocarditis between December 2020, when the vaccination campaign started, and May 2021, including 148 cases within one month of vaccination.

Of these, 27 cases occurred after the first dose and 121 after the second dose. In both situations, about half of the cases occurred in people with previous pathologies.

There is currently no indication that the cases are a result of the vaccine, Pfizer said in a statement.

Myocarditis is often caused by viral infections, and covid-19 infections have been reported to cause the disease, argued the US drug maker.

BioNTech said that more than 300 million doses of the vaccine against the new coronavirus were administered globally and that the “benefit risk profile” of the vaccine remains positive.

“A careful evaluation of the reports is ongoing and has not yet been completed,” the company said. “Adverse effects, including myocarditis and pericarditis, are being thoroughly analyzed by companies as well as regulatory authorities,” added the manufacturer.

Most cases occurred in young men, especially between 16 and 19 years old, who were mostly hospitalized for four days or less. According to the Ministry of Health, 95% of the episodes were considered mild.

“The risks of contracting the new coronavirus are higher than the risks of taking the vaccine”, emphasized the Ministry of Health. The number of people who contracted myocarditis is small and, in most cases, patients recovered without complications.