Israeli army says it will investigate soldier who knelt in Palestinian

Israeli military officials said they would investigate the case of a soldier who was filmed kneeling over the neck of a Palestinian militant while handcuffing him.

In the video you can see Khairi Hanoon, a well-known Palestinian activist, lying on the floor while the soldier kneels on his neck. The hanging lasted about 50 seconds.

The case is similar to what caused the death of former security guard George Floyd, in the United States, in May this year.

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Hanoon said he felt like Floyd. “I am 60 years old, what can I do with an armed soldier? But for the officer on the scene, I am a threat and, within minutes, he started attacking me brutally,” he said.

Palestinian protesters say they were making a peaceful protest during the construction of an Israeli settlement in the Palestinian village of Shufa in the West Bank. These settlements are considered illegal, but Israel continues to build.

The army said Israel said the protest was a “riot” and called Hanoon an “agitator”, accusing him of “creating a provocation”.

