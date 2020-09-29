Home World World Israeli minister says new confinement will be extended
World

Israeli minister says new confinement will be extended

By kenyan
Doctor in a parking lot at Rambam hospital in Haifa, Israel. With many patients with covid, wards were installed on site to receive them Image: JACK GUEZ / AFP

Jerusalem, Sept 29 (EFE) .- Israel on Monday surpassed the milestone of 1,500 deaths by covid-19, one-third of them last month, and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warned on Tuesday that the current confinement will last longer than expected.

“It is not possible for the confinement to be suspended in a week and a half,” the minister said in an interview with public radio “Kan”, although he did not specify how long he plans to extend the confinement.

“We have seen the lessons of the first wave of the disease and, this time, the deceleration of the confinement will be done gradually and responsibly,” he added.

The current confinement took effect on September 18 and last Friday saw an increase in its restrictions, severely limiting economic activity and further restricting freedom of movement.

The worsening of the confinement coincided with some of the most important Jewish holidays of the year, which has led the ultra-Orthodox population to ignore most of the restrictions, not only during religious ceremonies, but also in daily life.

According to the conservative newspaper “Israel Hayom” today, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in ultra-Orthodox cities and neighborhoods it skyrocketed last week, something that health officials attribute to the celebration of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) last week.

During the day of Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement), which lasted from Sunday afternoon until last night, the police fined almost 4,000 people for violating movement restrictions, not wearing a mask, opening their stores or failing to respect orders. isolation.

Israel, with a population of 9 million, has recorded more than 230,000 cases of covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, almost half of them last month. Currently, there are 65 thousand active cases, of which 755 are in serious condition

