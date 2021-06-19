It can already help NASA to name the mannequin that goes to the Moon

The US space agency is asking for help in christening the “Moonikin”, the mannequin that will be aboard the spacecraft Orion, during the lunar mission Artemis I, later this year.

When NASA’s Orion spacecraft takes off on its lunar mission Artemis I, which is scheduled to take place in November, the commander’s place will not be empty. As the CNN, this will be occupied by a mannequin (equipped with two radiation sensors and a first-generation spacesuit) to show what astronauts might feel during the Artemis II space mission.

However, despite having a well-defined goal, this mannequin still doesn’t have a name. That’s why the US space agency is challenging people to help it with this task.

From this Wednesday, until June 28, NASA is asking, through its social networks, for internet users to vote among eight names: Ace, Campos, Delos, Duhart, Montgomery, Rigel, Shackleton and Wargo.

“Inviting the public to participate in name contests and other challenges is important to bringing people to this journey and inspiring the next generation of explorers,” said Kathryn Hambleton, NASA spokeswoman, quoted by the television station.

“We are excited to know the name selected for ‘Moonikin’ and encourage people to join us as we work towards a lasting presence on and around the Moon and prepare for the first mission to Mars,” he added.

According to CNN, NASA engineers will compare flight data of Artemis I with previous tests performed on land with the same mannequin and with humans to prepare for Artemis II.

“It is critical that we obtain data from the Artemis I dummy to ensure that all newly designed systems, along with an energy dampening system in which the seats are mounted, integrate and provide the protection crew members will need in preparation. for our first manned Artemis II mission,” said Jason Hutt, leader of Orion Crew Systems Integration, in a statement.

This mannequin will be able to have the company of Helga and Zohar, two figures without heads or limbs who will sit in the two lower seats of Orion. Both are part of a study that aims to quantify the space radiation that astronauts will be able to experience inside the spacecraft during missions to the Moon.

In addition, they also serve to evaluate a radiation protective vest, called AstroRad, which can reduce this exposure, according to NASA.