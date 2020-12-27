‘It is an alarming moment’: the professor who compares the crisis in the USA with the fall of the Roman Republic

Rome shows the US ‘the danger’ of troubled political dynamics, says Watts Image: Getty Images

An republic considered the first example of representative democracy, which has become a dominant power, it suddenly faces internal challenges such as the deterioration of political coexistence, economic inequality and the emergence of a populist leader.

Are we talking about the United States in the 21st century? No, from Rome between 509 BC and 27 BC.

But the former Roman Republic and its collapse offer several lessons for the United States today, says Edward Watts, professor of history at the University of California, San Diego, and author of Mortal Republic: How Rome Fell Into Tyranny (“Mortal Republic: How Rome Fell in Tyranny”, in free translation).

In an interview with BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language service, Watts cites a few episodes – such as President Donald Trump’s contestation of the election results that gave Democrat Joe Biden victory and the recent acts of violence in street protests – like symptoms of the political deterioration that Rome experienced.

BBC News World – The US is experiencing an extraordinary political moment after the elections. Could we look at the history of Rome as a reference on what to do or what to avoid?

Edward Watts – Rome offers a very interesting reference point for the United States, partly because it shows the danger of a dysfunctional political dynamic. What worries me most is the emergence of a culture of threat and, to a certain extent, even political violence in the period before and, to a certain extent, after the elections.

In Rome, this process led to the collapse of political life in the republic. After legal and customary structures were replaced by a republic of violence, there was never a lasting belief that the winner or loser of a political conflict could understand exactly the outcome.

What we have now in the United States is a situation in which many of the rules on how to conduct political discussion and dispute are beginning to be broken. This is an alarming time when we can see that the incumbent president and the elected president discuss the basic rules that govern the electoral process and the transition from one regime to the next.

What Rome shows is that this represents a fundamental challenge for the rule of law.

BBC News Mundo – How did the erosion of political institutions in Rome begin?

Watts – Political dynamics began to change in large part because there was a huge and growing inequality in the distribution of wealth that emerged throughout the 2nd century BC, a system in which few people benefited much more than most other Romans. The Roman Republic was unable to move quickly enough to deal with this inequality.

So, after a generation, there was a populist reformer politician (Tiberius Graco) who made emotionally attractive reform promises. And he did it in ways that were alien to the traditional political process. You can see the weariness of Roman citizens with a republic that understood that there was a problem that the people wanted to solve, but did not have the capacity to do anything substantial to solve it.

BBC World News – Mr. see a similarity between that and what is happening in the United States now?

Watts – We can definitely see similarities in the broad scope of the problem. We can see in the United States, throughout Western Europe and in the world a similar rapid increase in inequality in the distribution of wealth, which is creating significant tensions in representative democracies.

And in the United States, in particular, we are seeing divisions between economic groups and between people with different levels of education that somehow reflect this idea that the system does not work, that the economic system does not fight for everyone’s interests.

BBC News Mundo – What is the main lesson that the United States can learn to avoid the degradation of the Roman Republic?

Watts – Cicero pointed out something in the last years of the Roman Republic: he said that a republic is governed by law, but a republic dominated by violence is by no means a republic. It indicated that there are mechanisms in place on how our republic should function, legal but also customary mechanisms. They establish rules so that the political dispute never becomes violent.

And I believe that, in the United States, we have to take a step back and say: these are the rules about how political dynamics develop in this country. If someone wins an election, then, he won the election, you must accept and move on.

I believe that the United States should collectively move away from this intense and, at times, violent political dispute, and look in return for the customs and legal structures that govern our republic. These are the things that ensure that violence does not break out or continue to emerge when there are political discussions.

Rome shows the great importance that we must attach to this culture of law and customs. Because that is what keeps a republic stable. And that is what makes a representative democracy effective.

BBC News Mundo – In the Roman Republic, there were serious acts of political violence: Tiberius was murdered, a century later there was a series of civil wars and the murder of Julius Caesar in a conspiracy led by Brutus. In the United States, we don’t see that kind of violence, and the elections were peaceful, despite all the tension and fears that existed. So, why mark this point?

Watts – The onset of political violence in the Roman Republic consisted of threats and intimidation, not street fighting. But it grew to that point, because threats were an effective political tactic to get things done. Politicians in Rome are getting better at using this new technique.

Therefore, the violence begins with frightening people trying to intimidate the people to vote in one way, finally turns into selective murders and, over time, street violence and fights between supporters of different political actors. In the end, it degenerates into organized armies that fight each other in civil wars.

I think that in the United States, what you see are threats and intimidation. The events in Kenosha and Portland (protests against racism and police violence that ended in death) in the summer show that we are starting to see political violence, in which followers of different ideas face each other on the streets and people start to die.

That is why I am particularly alarmed by the progression in the United States. This is not how a stable and secure representative democracy should work.

BBC News World – Rome has finally become a tyranny, and mr. wrote a book about it. Are you afraid that something similar will happen in the United States?

Watts – I think there is a real danger that if the United States does not embrace the rule of law and the customs that made the republic strong, the republic will degenerate. And it is likely that it will first degenerate into violent clashes between supporters of different political currents.

But in general, when this happens, it is very difficult to prevent a person from appearing who tries to stabilize things. Cicero said that in a republic of violence, sometimes, someone becomes powerful enough to temporarily stabilize the system. But this stability is illusory and ephemeral, because it lasts only as long as everyone is intimidated by the person who has established peace. In Rome, this dynamic has played out repeatedly.

If we move to a situation in the United States where political violence is commonplace, we run the risk that the population will appeal to an individual powerful enough to stop it. This is something that concerns me. I don’t think it’s imminent, but what Rome shows is a progression that starts with this political violence.

And then, in 50 or 100 years, it results in a system that is so corrupted that people begin to appeal to powerful individuals to stabilize it, not because they want a dictatorship, tyranny or autocracy, but because they are desperate to preserve their lives and their property, and do not think that a legal system based on laws like the republic will be able to continue doing so.

BBC News Mundo – Can anyone say that we are comparing two republics at very different times, that politics and societies have evolved so much that this parallel is meaningless. What would your answer be?

Watts – Absolutely correct: Rome and the United States are different in many ways. But it is also important to understand that the architecture of the United States was created by its founders based on their understanding of the Roman republic, as an incredibly successful political structure for an expanding state, which wanted to incorporate more territories and more citizens.

Thus, we see a political architecture that descends with great force from the Roman Republic. This means that there are similar susceptibilities to conditions of this type, especially to the condition of a republic that is degenerating into political violence. This is what caused the collapse of the Roman Republic. And we must be particularly aware of that.

The architectures are similar. Therefore, some structural weaknesses are also similar, even though societies are very different.