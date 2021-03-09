Italian court calls for better protection of children of homosexual couples

These recommendations are at risk of remaining ‘dead letter’ in the Italian Parliament Image: iStock

The Italian Constitutional Court has asked Parliament to legislate in order to provide greater protection for the children of same-sex couples, according to two press releases published on Tuesday (9) by the highest court on the peninsula.

The Court dealt with two different cases: that of a couple of Italian men, married in Canada and in that country requested the service of a surrogate to have a child, and that of two women who opted for clinically assisted procreation (heterologous insemination ) abroad, to give birth to a child in Italy.

The Court did not address the specificity of these same-sex couples, but examined the children’s well-being.

“The serious lack of protection of the minor’s interests, the result of heterologous fertilization carried out abroad by two women (…) will not be tolerated if the legislature’s inertia continues,” he said in a statement.

First, Parliament “must find a reasonable balance between the different constitutional values ​​at stake”, in order to grant minors the protection of their rights “to health, education, education, food, inheritance”, adds the Court.

Italian law currently does not allow a child born by assisted reproduction performed abroad to have the status of a ‘son’ or ‘daughter’.

The case of the two men who used a surrogate is even more complicated, since this practice is illegal in Italy, but on this occasion the Court also favored the child’s good.

The Court stressed “the need for the legislator to intervene in such a way so that the current insufficient protection of the child ends”, the statement said.

Constitutional judges emphasize that surrogacy is illegal in Italy to protect women and prevent risks of abuse with them, but that they have chosen to consider the child’s “best interest”.

These recommendations are in danger of remaining ‘dead letter’ in the Italian Parliament, where the right, contrary to homosexual unions, could also count on the support of other elected officials who do not want to confront Catholic voters.