Italian Prime Minister announces stricter measures to contain pandemic

According to the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, the next decree will have new actions nationwide Image: REMO CASILLI / REUTERS

ROME, 2 NOV (ANSA) – After a series of meetings with governors, mayors and parties from the Allied base, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, announced on Monday (2), in a speech in the Chamber of Deputies, new measures to contain the pandemic coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

According to the prime minister, the next government decree will have some national actions, such as the closure of museums, exhibitions and gambling houses, a 50% reduction in the maximum capacity of public transport and 100% of classes. distance to high schools.

In addition, shopping malls will not open on holidays and weekends, but food businesses, pharmacies and newsagents located within these locations may operate normally. The government will also ban travel involving regions with “high risk factors”, except for work, study or health reasons.

Count, however, has not yet announced which regions will be affected. “In the next decree, we will indicate areas with three risk scenarios, with gradually more restrictive measures. The insertion of a region will be done with a determination by the Minister of Health [Roberto Speranza]”, explained the prime minister.

According to the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), the government’s scientific body, four regions (Calabria, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Piedmont), in addition to the province of Bolzano, have already reached a stage of uncontrolled transmission of Sars-CoV-2.

“There is a possibility that 15 regions will exceed critical levels in intensive care,” added Conte. Italian newspapers also say that the next decree will include a national night curfew, but the prime minister has neither denied nor confirmed the measure.

The new restrictions, which are expected to come into force in the coming days, were announced just a week after the entry into force of Conte’s decree that closed gyms, swimming pools, theaters and cinemas and limited the operation of bars and restaurants to 18h.

Epidemiologists estimate that restrictive measures usually take 14 days – virus incubation time – to produce consistent effects, but the government did not want to wait another week, despite protests that have already taken over the country’s main cities.

Municipalities such as Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin and Palermo recorded episodes of violence and looting during demonstrations against anti-Covid actions, raising the government’s alert to the risk of increasing social tension.

“We are aware of the frustration and even the anger expressed in the last few days. And we are aware of the repercussions on economic activity, on production, but there can be no dilemma between defending health and protecting the economy,” said Conte.

In the last 19 days, Italy recorded 15 records of new cases of Sars-CoV-2, while the moving average of deaths in one week stands at 213, the highest number since May 12 (228), even before the end of the lockdown.

To date, the country accounts for 709,335 contagions and 38,826 deaths in the pandemic.