Italian region prohibits agricultural work during the hottest hours

Michele Emiliano, governor of the Italian region of Puglia, in the south of the country, banned outdoor agricultural work during the hottest hours. The ban comes after a farm worker in Mali died after working hours at a time in scorching temperatures.

According to the The Guardian, Puglia authorities banned agricultural work among the 12:30 and 16:00 during the hottest days after the death of Camara Fantamadi, a man from Mali, aged just 27, who died after picking tomatoes in the scorching sun last Thursday.

Fantamadi reportedly felt dizzy after finishing his four-hour shift in Tuturano, in Brindisi province. The worker fainted and died when he returned home by bicycle.

The body was found by a motorist, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.

Michele Emiliano, governor of the Italian region of Puglia, signed a law on Saturday that wouldban “work under conditions of prolonged exposure to the sun”. The measure will take effect across the region until August 31st.

In recent weeks, temperatures in some parts of Puglia have reached 40°C and the torrid heat is expected to linger.