Home World World Italians protest against restrictions imposed due to coronavirus
World

Italians protest against restrictions imposed due to coronavirus

By kenyan

A cleaner wearing protective equipment sanitizes the entrance to the Hotel Atlante Star Roma, near the Vatican, while Italy is preparing for a gradual easing of the blocking restrictions that have been imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus Image: Alberto Lingria / Reuters

Italians protested in several cities in the country today against a new round of restrictions imposed by the government in order to contain the second wave of infections by coronavirus, and episodes of violence were recorded in the two largest cities in the northern region, Milan and Turin.

Witnesses said some luxury stores, including one by the Gucci brand, were looted in central Turin after crowds of young people took to the streets after dark, setting off fireworks and lighting colorful flags.

The police responded by hurling tear gas bombs to try to restore order to the city, which is the capital of the rich region of Piedmont.

There were also conflicts in Milan, the capital of neighboring Lombardy, an area that suffered much of the burden of the first wave of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy.

“Freedom, freedom, freedom,” chanted the protesters when confronting the police in the city center.

The Italian government decreed the closing of bars and restaurants at 6 pm and closed gyms, cinemas and public pools to try to slow down the second wave of infections of the virus that affects much of the country.

Related news

World

WHO warns that giving up containing the coronavirus is dangerous

kenyan -
WHO Image: Image: Askarim / Shutterstock Geneva, 26 Oct 2020 (AFP) - The director general of...
Read more
World

Ezzat Ibrahim al Dur, Sadam Hussein’s number two, dies

kenyan -
Izzat Ibrahim al-Duri, Saddam Hussein's right arm Image: AWAD AWAD / AFP Baghdad, 26 Oct 2020...
Read more
World

FOX News president and anchors quarantined after exposure to virus

kenyan -
The president and anchors of FOX News were advised to go into quarantine after exposure to virus in chartered flight....
Read more
Load more

Trending

Is it true that a bigger brain means smarter?

Health kenyan -
He said people with bigger brains are smarter. Many also judge the size of a person's brain from the width of his forehead....
Read more

Ronaldinho positive for COVID-19

football kenyan -
It's a year 2020 to say the least complicated for Ronaldinho. The former Ballon d'Or is undoubtedly anxious for it to end. ...
Read more

Scientists’ nest of ‘killer wasps’ found in US destroyed

World kenyan -
The species puts at risk the bee population in the USA, which have no natural defenses against the predator. Image:...
Read more

70 year old man chops off his private parts over cheating...

Local news Tracy Nabwile -
A 70 year old man in Kericho County is in a critical state after he used a kitchen knife to chop off his private...
Read more

Causes of Hemophilia, a disorder that causes blood to clot difficult

Health kenyan -
Hemophilia is a blood clotting disorder that causes the blood to not clot completely. When a person has hemophilia, the bleeding that occurs...
Read more

Is it true that spicy foods can overcome migraine headaches?

Health kenyan -
Do you like spicy food? For some people who like to eat spicy foods, these foods are considered to cure some health symptoms,...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke