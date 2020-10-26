Italians protest against restrictions imposed due to coronavirus

A cleaner wearing protective equipment sanitizes the entrance to the Hotel Atlante Star Roma, near the Vatican, while Italy is preparing for a gradual easing of the blocking restrictions that have been imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus Image: Alberto Lingria / Reuters

Italians protested in several cities in the country today against a new round of restrictions imposed by the government in order to contain the second wave of infections by coronavirus, and episodes of violence were recorded in the two largest cities in the northern region, Milan and Turin.

Witnesses said some luxury stores, including one by the Gucci brand, were looted in central Turin after crowds of young people took to the streets after dark, setting off fireworks and lighting colorful flags.

The police responded by hurling tear gas bombs to try to restore order to the city, which is the capital of the rich region of Piedmont.

There were also conflicts in Milan, the capital of neighboring Lombardy, an area that suffered much of the burden of the first wave of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy.

“Freedom, freedom, freedom,” chanted the protesters when confronting the police in the city center.

The Italian government decreed the closing of bars and restaurants at 6 pm and closed gyms, cinemas and public pools to try to slow down the second wave of infections of the virus that affects much of the country.