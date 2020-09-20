Italians vote in referendum and regional elections despite coronavirus

20.set.2020 – Man votes in a referendum and regional elections in Italy Image: Vincenzo Pinto / AFP

Rome, 20 Sep 2020 (AFP) – Italians have challenged the advancement of coronavirus to vote this Sunday (20) in a referendum and regional elections, a stronghold of the left for half a century that the extreme right hopes to win.

By midday, participation in the national referendum was 12.3%, according to the Italian Ministry of Interior.

The 46 million voters across the country must comment on the reduction in the number of parliamentarians, the electoral promise of the 5 Star Movement (M5S, anti-system). The number would drop from 945 to 600.

Today, Italy has the second largest parliament in Europe, behind the United Kingdom (around 1,400) and ahead of France (925).

Six regions (more than 20 million inhabitants) elect their presidents. In three of them, a possible victory for the right would be a slap in the face of the government of Giuseppe Conte, a coalition formed a year ago between the M5S and the Democratic Party (PD, center-left).

A seventh region, Valle d’Aosta, renews its regional advisers, implicated in an investigation into the Mafia infiltration of the ‘Ndrangheta (Calabrian mafia) in the 2018 regional elections.

The right-wing coalition formed by the League of Matteo Salvini (far right), Brothers of Italy by Giorgia Meloni (FDI) (far right) and Italy’s Force by Silvio Berlusconi (right) remains united in all regions.

On the contrary, the governmental coalition (PD and M5S) is divided, except in Liguria (northwest) where an agreement was reached on a common candidate.

All observers remained in Tuscany, a postwar “red” fortress that could fall into the hands of the Salvini League.

“The election in Tuscany will be decisive for Matteo Salvini”, whose popularity plummeted during the pandemic, highlights political analyst Barbara Fiammeri, of the newspaper Sole 24 ore.

The League introduces former deputy Susanna Ceccardi, who will face a candidate chosen by Matteo Renzi, the former head of government (for the Democratic Party) who tries to reignite with his new formation, Italia Viva.

The future of Democratic Party chief Nicola Zingaretti can be decided in this region. That of M5S leader Luigi di Maio depends more on a “yes” to the referendum.

The result will be known on Monday night, but it is unlikely to overthrow the government, which “has no intention of organizing legislation” with an uncertain outcome, analyzes Franco Pavoncello, professor of political science at Rome’s John Cabot University.

Massive resignation

The current situation requires some stability: Italy must present in Brussels its national plan for reactivation against the pandemic, to obtain 208.6 billion euros (247 billion dollars) in donations and loans.

Voting centers opened on Sunday from 7 am to 11 pm and will reopen on Monday from 7 am to 3 pm.

Only 1,820 voters, isolated at home due to the coronavirus, asked to vote from a distance. This is the case of former head of government Silvio Berlusconi, who contracted the coronavirus, but was discharged from the hospital a few days ago.

In Rome, the Spallanzani hospital, the main center against the coronavirus, installed an electoral college inside. The facility has 93 covid-19 positive patients, ten of whom are in intensive care.

Lorenzo Salvioni, a student from Rome, hopes that “the country’s difficulties caused by the covid-19” will mobilize the Italians. But fear has taken over the tellers (assigned to count votes) and presidents of the polling centers, who have resigned en masse across the country.

The city of Milan asked on Saturday, through social networks, the replacement of 100 presidents of these centers. There are also concerns that voters will have to lower their masks to identify themselves before voting.

On Saturday, the country recorded 1,628 new cases and 24 deaths in 24 hours. In two thirds of cases, contagion is transmitted within families, from the youngest to the oldest, which raised the average age.

For Massimo Galli, an infectious disease specialist in Milan, these elections, which have been postponed several times, are “crazy”.