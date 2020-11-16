Italy approves 38 billion euros more to overcome pandemic Image: Shutterstock

ROME, NOV 16 (ANSA) – The Italian Council of Ministers today approved the text of the budget law that provides for the allocation of more than 38 billion euros to help companies, families and workers amid the fight against the new coronavirus. ” the 2021 budget law, with which we have allocated more than 38 billion to help the social and productive fabric to face and overcome the emergency. It is an important and ambitious maneuver that intervenes in the present and the future of the country and that reinforces the network of protection for companies, families and workers “, wrote the Italian Minister of Labor, Nunzia Catalfo. In her publication, Italian policy listed the package of measures for the labor and social security sector, which includes exemptions for those who hire youth and women , € 4 billion fund for companies most affected by the pandemic, extension of the birth bonus to 2021, plus € 25 million caregiver fund, termination indemnity fund financing commercial activities, among others. According to the Minister of Relations with Parliament, Federico D’Incà, the document will be forwarded to the Chamber “tomorrow or at the latest on Wednesday (18)” to be later ratified by the Senate of Italy. Among the main rules are also an active policy fund of 500 million, additional funds for the fund to support the right to education and extension until 2022 of the tax credit for investments in the South. 3 billion were made available in 2021 and 5.5 billion from 2022. “There are additional funds for women entrepreneurs and exemptions reserved for those who are going to hire women,” explains Elena Bonetti, Family Minister. In addition, the blocking of worker layoffs was extended until March 31, 2021 So far, the government has allocated about 100 billion euros this year to try to reduce the impacts of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world. Much of the extra spending went to temporary support measures, such as subsidies to companies, loan guarantees, which were due to expire in the coming months, paving the way for a reduction in indebtedness in 2021. However, with the increase in infections by covid-19 in recent weeks, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said that supporting the economy is key. According to experts, Italy’s public debt, proportionally the highest in the eurozone after Greece, is expected to fall from 158% of GDP in 2020 to 155.6% next year.