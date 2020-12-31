Italy confirms reopening of high schools on January 7

A woman cleans the classroom at Piero Gobetti High School in Turin, Italy Image: Massimo Pinca / Reuters

Italian city halls approved on Thursday (31) the agreement made by the Italian government with regional, provincial and municipal administrations to reopen high schools in the country on January 7, but still with a 50% reduction in the contingent of students.

In a note, the Italian Ministry of the Interior explained that “the mayors also took into account the ordinance of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, of December 24, 2020 which, limited to the period from 7 to 15 January, reduces the frequency classes to 50% “.

The so-called “higher” schools have been offering 100% distance classes since the beginning of November, when the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, reinstated restrictive measures to contain the second wave of the new pandemic. coronavirus.

The government plan, announced on the 24th, predicts that high schools will resume face-to-face classes on January 7 with 50% of students, a figure that will rise to 75% over the following days. On the occasion, the Italian Confederation of Workers’ Unions (Cisl) demanded that the institutions find “concrete solutions” to guarantee the reopening of schools, especially in relation to the conduct of students.

“All the mayors carried out precious coordination work to guarantee the resumption of classroom teaching activities as of January 7. It was a complex operation that allowed for the identification of differentiated solutions over time at the territorial level, combining the needs of the school world with the extraordinary resources allocated to the transport sector “, explained Minister Luciana Lamorgese.

According to the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, “thanks to this coordination, the school will start more safely with more local means of transport and a reorganization of timetables”. “Closing was one of the most painful choices faced by the government, but everyone’s work and institutional collaboration will allow us to reopen it.”