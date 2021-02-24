Italy demands UN responses on ambassador’s death in Congo

Italy demands answers from UN on death of ambassador to Congo Image: AFP / Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Italy has asked the UN to open an investigation and “clear answers” after the death of its ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in an attack on a World Food Program (WFP) convoy, it announced on Wednesday ( 24) the head of Italian diplomacy.

“We formally asked the WFP and the UN to open an investigation to clarify what happened, the reasons that justify the security device applied and who was responsible for these decisions,” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told MPs Italians.

“We explain that we expect, as soon as possible, clear and exhaustive responses,” he added.

Ambassador Luca Attanasio, 43, was shot when the WFP convoy on which he was traveling was ambushed in the eastern province of North Kivu, near the border with Rwanda.

His Italian security guard, the carabiner Vittorio Iacovacci, and a Congolese WFP driver, Mustafah Milambo, were also killed.

The bodies of the diplomat and the young carbine arrived in Rome on Tuesday night on board a military aircraft Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Di Maio were at the airport to receive the ambassador’s widow and his three daughters.

The authorities ordered an autopsy, after which they will hold state funerals, Di Maio said, without specifying a date.

“Fake News”

North Kivu is considered one of the most dangerous areas in the DRC, on the edge of Virunga National Park. According to humanitarian officials, however, the route on which the convoy was traveling did not require an escort.

“We hope that the agency will provide us with a comprehensive report on everything related to the program of the visit and the security measures taken to protect the delegation,” said Di Maio.

Although the ambassador could decide for himself how to travel around the country, the organization of the trip to the east of the DRC was entirely the responsibility of the WFP.

“The mission took place at the invitation of the United Nations. Therefore, the trip by car was also carried out within the scope of the organization planned by the WFP,” said the minister.

The Italian chancellor stressed that the Rome Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation and sent an investigation team from a special carbine force, ROS.

“As far as I know, other teams will follow,” added Di Maio.

The DRC government determined on Wednesday that diplomats accredited to the DRC must now report in advance about their displacements within the country.

The European Union’s ambassador to the DRC, Jean-Marc Chataigner, said on Wednesday that Attanasio traveled to the region to visit Italian citizens living in Goma and see WFP projects first hand.

“It is absolutely normal for an ambassador” to visit WFP projects, he said, criticizing “fake news” on social media that claimed that Attanasio had gone to North Kivu to promote “Italy’s mining interests”.

On Monday, the Congolese authorities accused the Rwandan Huthu rebels of the Democratic Liberation Forces of Rwanda (FDLR), installed in the east of the DRC, of ​​having ordered the attack, called “terrorist” by the Congolese president, Félix Tshisekedi.

In a statement released the following day, the FDLR rebels denied involvement in the attack and asked the Congolese authorities and Monusco (UN Mission in the DRC) to investigate the responsibilities for this “despicable murder, before resorting to hasty charges”.

The DRC government said the convoy was ambushed three kilometers from its destination in the city of Kiwanja, in the territory of Rutshuru.

Alerted, forest guards and Congolese soldiers present in the region started a persecution.

“At 500 meters (from the location of the attack), the hijackers shot at close range at the security guard (Italian), who died on the spot, and at the ambassador, who was wounded in the abdomen,” the official statement added.