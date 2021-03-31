Italy extends restrictions against Covid-19 until the end of April

ROME, 31 MAR (ANSA) – The Italian Council of Ministers approved on Wednesday (31) a new anti-Covid decree that provides for the restrictive measures in force throughout the month of April, in an attempt to prevent a new wave of the coronary virus pandemic Sars-CoV-2.With this, the entire country will be kept in the “red” or “orange” zones, the two most restrictive levels of the risk classification system in Italian territory, until the 30th. the whole of Italy will be put on lockdown between the 3rd and 5th of April to contain circulation in Easter activities. Currently, 12 regions and provinces are in the red range of health risk – Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venice Giulia, Lombardy, Marche, Piedmont, Puglia, Veneto, Aosta Valley, Calabria, Tuscany and the autonomous province of Trento. In the orange zone, the autonomous province of Bolzano and the regions of Lazio, Liguria, Umbria, Abruzzos, Molise, Basilicate, Sardinia and Sicily remain. According to the new decree, travel between regions remain banned, gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and theaters remain closed, while bars and restaurants can only offer take-out or home delivery food. In these classifications, visits between residences are not freely allowed. Between 5 am and 10 pm, it will be possible to visit just a family or friends residence, located in the same region, at most two people over 14 years old. Throughout the month of April, the Italian government will also allow 50% of students from regions in the red area return to face-to-face classes as long as they attend up to the sixth grade, while in the orange belt students up to high school may return. Displacement between regions is prohibited, unless the citizen has a second home. Mobility will continue to be permitted only for reasons of work, health and urgency. The national curfew has also been confirmed and will be in effect between 10 pm and 5 am the following morning. Also in this case, the prohibition does not apply in the case of work, health or necessity. The new decree establishes the mandatory anti-Covid vaccination of all health professionals, including pharmacists and employees of health care homes (RSA). Those who reject vaccines may be relocated to other tasks or suffer sanctions, such as freezing their wages. The government is concerned about the resurgence of coronavirus infections and especially with the spread of the British variant, which currently has a prevalence of 86 , 7%, according to an estimate by the Italian Higher Institute of Health (ISS). As a measure to contain Covid-19, Italy decided earlier this week to require those arriving in the European Union country to have a negative coronavirus test before entering, a five-day quarantine and another negative test later. Despite the restrictive measures, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi has left an open way to revise the rules and loosen them if infection rates are reduced in the coming weeks.

