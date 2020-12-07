Italy has 13,720 more cases and 528 deaths in pandemic

People with a mask in Bolzano, Italy Image: Getty Images

Italy today registered an additional 13,720 cases and 528 deaths in the pandemic of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, bringing the total contagions and deaths to 1,742,557 and 60,606, respectively. The number of confirmed cases on Monday is the lowest for one single day since October 20 (10,874), while death is the lowest since November 16 (504). The country also has 933,132 cured and 748,819 active contagions, equivalent to 1.24% of the national population. Currently, none of Italy’s 20 regions is considered a “red zone”, a regime with rules similar to the national lockdown in force between March and May. , such as closing non-essential trade and prohibiting leaving home except for work, health or urgent reasons. However, one of them, Abruzzo, in the center of the country, acted against the government and may have challenged its progression to the “orange zone”, which has more flexible rules, such as the reopening of stores Despite the slowdown, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte extended the night curfew (10 pm to 5 am) until 2021 and banned interregional travel between December 21 and January 6 and intercity on December 25 and 26 and January 1.