Italy has the highest number of covid-19 deaths in more than 7 months

By kenyan
Health professionals fighting the new coronavirus in Bergamo, Italy Image: Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

SAO PAULO, 12 NOV (ANSA) – Italy recorded another 636 deaths in the new pandemic coronavirus today, the highest number for a single day since April 4, when 681 deaths were recorded.

At the time, the country was going through the first peak of the health crisis and was experiencing a rigid lockdown to contain the spread of Sars-CoV-2. With the new bulletin from the Ministry of Health, Italy now counts 43,589 victims and 1,066,401 cases in the pandemic, after an increase of 37,978 contagions today.

This is the second highest number of positive diagnoses in a single day, after November 7 (39,811). Also according to the Ministry of Health, Italy has 387,758 patients cured and 635,054 active cases,

In other words, more than 1% of the Italian population is currently infected with Sars-CoV-2. “This is an important fact because, as we know, an epidemic is defined as ‘out of control’ at a time when active cases exceed 1% of the population,” said doctor and researcher Nino Cartabellotta, president of the scientific foundation Gimbe, a most respected in the country.

Of the total active contagions, 3,170 patients are in ICUs, the highest number since April 14 (3,186). Adding that number to the 29,873 people in hospital follow-up, but outside intensive care, the number of inmates with Covid-19 in Italy reached 33,043 and broke a record in early April.

In all, today’s daily balance counts 234,672 molecular tests for Sars-CoV-2 in 24 hours, the highest number ever recorded in the country.

To contain the second wave of the pandemic, four regions in Italy (Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Aosta Valley) were put back on lockdown, covering a quarter of the national population.

Another seven (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Liguria, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany and Umbria) are in a kind of “semilockdown”, with restaurants closed and residents banned from moving to other cities, but still allowed to leave the house without justifying their reason, which does not happen in the four “red areas”.

There is also a curfew from 10 pm to 5 am across the country.

