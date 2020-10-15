Italy has the highest number of covid cases in 24 hours since the start of the pandemic

New cases of covid-19 in Italy exceeded the number registered during the country’s pandemic peak, in March Image: Donato Fasano / Getty Images

SÃO PAULO, 14 OCTOBER (ANSA) – Italy today registered the largest number of new cases in the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

According to an updated bulletin from the Ministry of Health, 7,332 positive diagnoses were confirmed in 24 hours, surpassing the 6,557 recorded on March 21, when the country was going through the peak of the health crisis.

The difference between the two moments is the lethality of Sars-CoV-2: on that March 21, Italy had 793 deaths caused by the virus, against 43 today.

Still, this is the highest number of deaths for a single day since June 20, when 49 victims were recorded.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country now accounts for 372,799 cases and 36,289 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In just 14 days, Italy already has 57,943 contagions in October and exceeds the totals for the months of May (27,556), June (7,811), July (6,997), August (21,702) and September (45,622). March and April had 104,664 and 99,671 positive diagnoses, respectively.

The growth of infections, however, can also be explained by the improved processing capacity of molecular tests for Sars-CoV-2, the so-called RT-PCR.

According to the Ministry of Health, 152,196 tests were completed on Wednesday, a record number, against 26,336 on 21 March.

Moving Averages

Today’s balance sheet raised the seven-day moving average of cases to 5,552, a figure 215% higher than that recorded two weeks ago. It is also the highest index since March 28 (5,556) – the peak occurred two days earlier, at 5,643.

The moving average of deaths rose to 33, up 68% compared to 14 days ago. That is the highest figure since June 24, at 37, but it is still far from the average of 814 deaths recorded on April 2, a record so far.

The country also counts 244,065 cured patients and 92,445 active cases, the highest figure since May 5 (98,467), even before the end of the lockdown. Of the total number of people with active infections, 539 are hospitalized in ICUs, 25 more than yesterday.

Lockdown

With the arrival of the second wave of the pandemic, the debate about a possible reestablishment of the lockdown in Italy begins to gain strength, which has already been in national quarantine from March 10 to May 18.

The government, so far, has ruled out the possibility of instituting a new lockdown, but has already made it clear that any restrictive measures will depend on the evolution of the epidemiological curve and the behavior of citizens.

One of the most renowned virologists in the country, Andrea Crisanti, today proposed the institution of a lockdown during Christmas. This would help to flatten the transmission curve in a period of intense movement of people, but it would also be a new blow to the already battered tourism and trade industries.

“I believe a lockdown at Christmas is on the agenda.” We could restart the system, reduce the transmission of the virus and increase the tracking of contacts “, explained Crisanti, professor at the University of Padua.