Italy has the highest number of new coronavirus cases since March

28. Feb.2020 – Worried about coronavirus, tourist wears protective mask near the Colosseum in Rome Image: Andreas Solaro / AFP

Italy registered 5,372 new cases of coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 today has the highest number for a single day since March 28, when 5,974 contagions had been recorded.

At that time, the country was facing the peak of the pandemic and was experiencing the first weeks of the government-imposed lockdown. This is also the seventh highest number of new cases in 24 hours since the crisis began. The record is held by March 21, with 6,557.

According to the updated bulletin from the Ministry of Health, Italy now has 343,770 positive diagnoses and 36,111 deaths caused by the new coronavirus, after an increase of 28 victims in one day, six more than on Thursday.

The main responsible for the expressive increase of the cases this Friday is Lombardy, epicenter of the pandemic in the country and that registered 983 contagions in 24 hours. Campania, which had been leading the statistic in October, had 769.

In six days, Italy has already exceeded the number of new cases from last week: there are 21,020 positive diagnoses since Sunday (4), against 14,650 of the whole last week. Now the country has accumulated 12 consecutive weeks of acceleration in the pandemic.

Moving averages – The new balance sheet of the Ministry of Health raised the moving average of cases in seven days to 3,409, a figure 111% higher than that recorded two weeks ago. It is also the highest index since April 17 (3,551).

The moving average of deaths remained at 24, up 28% compared to 14 days ago, but still far from the 814 registered on April 2, at the peak of the crisis in Italy. The peak of the seven-day moving average occurred on March 26, with 5,643.

The country also counts 237,549 patients cured and 70,110 active cases, the highest number since May 16 (70,187), even before the end of the lockdown. Of the total number of people with active infections, 387 are hospitalized in ICUs, 29 more than on Thursday.

The government extended the state of emergency due to the pandemic until January 31, but rules out imposing a new quarantine. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will meet with representatives of the allied base parties on Friday to discuss the progress of the coronavirus.