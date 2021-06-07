Italy identifies neo-nazi network that planned to attack NATO

Italy has today identified a neo-Nazi network and is investigating 12 of its members who carried out anti-Semitic propaganda on the internet and planned to attack NATO installations with constructed explosives.

The operation, carried out by the special command of the Carabineros (Italian militarized police), resulted in the blocking of several groups on Facebook and on the Russian social network VKontakte and another one on the WhatsApp application, in which messages, videos and racist, anti-Semitic and denial images, according to a statement from the agents.

One total of 12 neo-nazi militants between the ages of 26 and 62 have been identified and will have to report daily to the authorities as a coercive measure, while the investigation into their activities continues.

Among them is Francesca Rizzi, voted “Miss Hitler” in a Russian contest, who has a large swastika tattooed on her back with an eagle and was recently accused of insulting Senator Liliana Segre, a survivor of Auschwitz.

On social networks, these groups were called “Ordem Ario Romano” and Judenfreie Liga (Free Jewish League) and it was through them that the militants organized their actions.

There were cases of instigation of aggression by Jews and immigrants, as well as “planning activities, still in the embryonic stage”, to cause damage to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) installations with artisanal explosive devices.

According to the Carabineiros, these plantations had been built “with instructions taken from the internet, in collaboration with some militants from similar foreign groups active in Portugal.

The investigation against these suspects, which began in 2019, is led by the Public Ministry of Rome, after searches carried out throughout the country.