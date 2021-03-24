Italy investigates 29 million doses of AstraZeneca hidden in factory

Italian authorities are investigating about 29 million doses of the anti-viral vaccine developed by the AstraZeneca laboratory that were found in a factory in the city of Anagni, near Rome.The batch was located in a warehouse belonging to the company Catalent, which sends the orders of AstraZeneca vaccines last weekend after the European Commission asked Italian security forces to inspect the industry to assess possible Anglo-Swedish exports outside the EU. The inspection was ordered by the Prime Minister of Italy , Mario Draghi, who later confirmed the action and said that some of the lots were seized while two others were sent to Belgium. Soon afterwards, the European Commission task force stressed “the importance of full transparency about the number of doses that are produced on AstraZeneca’s European websites and asked for confirmation “on the exact origin of the identified batches. This Wednesday (24th), Ast raZeneca, in turn, stated that most of the doses found, about 16 million, were for the EU and the remainder, 13 million, for poorer countries that are part of the Covax program, which is led by the World Health Organization (WHO The case is based on AstraZeneca’s “serious defaults” with Europe, given the delays in the supply of immunizers, as the company reduced its delivery target for the bloc at the end of June to 100 million of 300 million doses provided for in the contract. The 29 million ampoules found at the factory would be enough to vaccinate 14.5 million people. Currently, the Anagni factory is responsible for bottling AstraZeneca vaccines produced in the Halix industry and also in Belgium. .Both manufacturers in Belgium and the Netherlands are listed in the contract that AstraZeneca signed with the EU in August as suppliers for the block. However, the Halix factory has not yet been approved by the European Union, because the laboratory has not sent enough data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), so vaccines produced on site cannot be used until such approval is received.

Related