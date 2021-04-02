Italy investigates death threats against health minister

The Italian Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation to investigate the sending of death threatening emails to Health Minister Roberto Speranza due to the government’s restrictive measures to contain the new coronavirus pandemic.

At the request of the MP, Italian military police on Friday issued search and seizure warrants against four citizens accused of sending a series of messages to the minister between October 2020 and January 2021.

The suspects are between 35 and 55 years old, are investigated for “qualified threat” and reside in the provinces of Turin, Varese, Cagliari and Enna. Some of them already have passages by the police for similar crimes.

According to investigators, the suspects used e-mail servers from outside the European Union to send messages threatening violence and even death against the minister and his family.

Member of the left-wing party Article First, Speranza has headed the Ministry of Health since September 2019 and, despite his discreet stance, is one of the government’s main advocates of restrictive measures to curb the new coronavirus pandemic.

Italy had a national lockdown between March and May 2020 and, since the end of last year, has adopted the regional containment strategy to contain the covid-19.

However, with the increase in cases and deaths in the beginning of 2021, 71% of the Italian population is currently in lockdown, a regime that will be extended to the whole country between April 3 and 5, during the Easter holiday.