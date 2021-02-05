Italy returns to debate restaurant service hours

Currently, in the yellow belt, restaurants can stay open until 6 pm Image: Getty Images

MILAN, FEB 5 (ANSA) – The government of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, and the regional adviser for Economic Development, Guido Guidesi, sent a formal letter to the Italian government on Friday (5) requesting that restaurants and similar activities can extend their hours of operation until 10 pm. Currently, in the yellow belt, they can stay open until 6 pm. According to the Lombard leaders, “it is important that such a decision is taken even with the political crisis in progress” because this is a situation “extreme emergency that hits an entire category”. Italy is currently without a de facto executive government due to the resignation of Giuseppe Conte, who lost support from one of his grassroots parties. Both still cite that the current controlled numbers of the pandemic and the ongoing vaccination campaign still allow that “useful actions be taken” to allow the sector “these benefits, obviously, while respecting the measures to combat and contain the pandemic.” Who also endorsed the measure was Vice-Minister of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, who in an interview with “Radio Popolare “stated that the extension of the timetable should be made in the regions that are in the” yellow zone “, the softest of the restrictive bands today. However, in an opinion, the Technical-Scientific Committee (CTS) said it was against the measure because a “reformulation of the package of measures could modify the whole effectiveness of risk mitigation” that has been adopted by the country since November. After some comments by the governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, that the CTS would change opening hours for restaurants, experts issued a new note saying that “there is no release” in this sense. “At the CTS meeting on January 26, indications were made, also some considerations, on the strengthening of restrictive measures, adapting -as to the structural characteristics of the locations and types of services performed, “said the organization. The sector of bars and restaurants is one of the most affected due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. Several protests are made almost weekly against current rules. By the belt system, this type of service can work until 6 pm in the yellow belt and only for delivery and withdrawal in the orange belt. In the red, the establishments must be closed.