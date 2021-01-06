Italy vaccines 70,000 in one day; total number reaches 247 thousand Image: POOL / REUTERS

In the midst of a political crisis, Italy vaccinated 70,000 people in one day, bringing the total number of people immunized against the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 to 247,544, according to data updated late on Tuesday (5). number of applications today is equivalent to 51.7% of the 479,700 doses of the vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer in partnership with the German laboratory BioNTech delivered to Italy. To date, 151,235 women and 96,309 men have been vaccinated since the start of the immunization campaign. The region with the highest percentage of doses applied is Lazio with 77.9%, followed by Tuscany (75.1%) and Veneto (73.8%). At the end of the ranking are Lombardy (21%), Aosta Valley (18.07%), Sardinia (9.8%) and Calabria (6%). The vaccination started in the country symbolically on December 27, together with the countries of the European Union, but the national plan itself throughout the territory, in the 293 vaccination centers across the country, started on the 31st. A new batch of 470 thousand doses of immunizers was distributed this Tuesday, adding to 479,700 already in national territory. In this first phase, approximately 3.4 million doses should be delivered to the country.