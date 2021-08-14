It’s not just billionaires who travel to Space (advertising too)

A Canadian company teamed up with SpaceX to put a billboard into orbit. “I’m trying to achieve something that can democratize access to Space”, says its CEO.

In statements to the website Business Insider, Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC), a Canadian start-up that provides technology services, has announced that it will make the space advertising possible with the help of SpaceX.

Samuel Reid, CEO and co-founder of GEC, explained that the company is developing a satellite, called CubeSat, which will have a pixelated screen on one side where advertisements, logos and even artwork can appear.

The company intends to put CubeSat in a Falcon 9 rocket, from Elon Musk’s company, which will have the task of putting it into orbit and launching it before reaching the moon. Once in orbit, a selfie stick attached to the satellite will be responsible for filming the screen, whose images will be broadcast live on YouTube or Twitch.

If everything goes as planned, Reid declared to the same site, CubeSat will be released on the early 2022.

To advertise on CubeSat, explained the person in charge, interested parties will have to buy tokens to claim, locate and project a pixel on the screen. They exist five available: Beta for X coordinate, Rho for Y coordinate, Gamma for brightness, Kappa for color and XI for time.

With tokens Beta and Rho, people can decide where to place their pixels. Gamma and Kappa let you control the pixel’s appearance, while XI determines how long it will last.

Interested parties will be able to buy the tokens with cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum. In the future, GEC also wants to introduce payments with Dogecoin.

But who can buy this space? Everyone, according to Reid, from companies to advertisers to artists. “There may be companies that want to advertise their logo… or it could end up being something more personal and artistic”, he anticipated.

“I’m trying to achieve something that can democratize access to space and allow for decentralized participation. I hope people don’t spend money on things that are inappropriate, insulting or offensive,” said the CEO of Geometric Energy Corporation.

In July, remember, two of the richest men on planet Earth fulfilled their dream of going to Space: first Richard Branson, owner of the Virgin Group, and then Jeff Bezos, from Amazon.