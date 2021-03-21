Jack Ma: Why did one of the richest men in China disappear for three months

Jack Ma is considered one of the richest men in China. Image: Getty Images

The founder of the online sales portal Alibaba, Jack Ma, was on the verge of becoming the richest man in China.

In November 2020, on the eve of the closing of another of his successful businesses, the billionaire suddenly disappeared.

The company Alibaba went from an online store managed in its apartment to one of the biggest tech giants in the world. Today, it reaches almost 800 million users with services that include online shopping, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

The tech mogul is known for his extravagant presence and publicity stunts. He threw parties for thousands of his employees, with musical performances made by himself.

His most recent venture, Ant Group, commands the digital payment market in China through his mobile finance app, Alipay.

Controversial speech

The company aims to revolutionize the banking sector in China, changing the power of traditional institutions.

On October 24, in Shanghai, the Ant Group was ready to launch the largest initial public offering (IPO) on the stock exchange.

Before the event, Ma spoke at a meeting with a very controversial speech, in which he criticized the Chinese financial system.

After that speech, the businessman was not seen publicly for three months. There were rumors that Ma was under house arrest or detained by Chinese authorities. Some doubted that he was still alive.

In his speech, the founder of Alibaba accused Chinese banks of operating with a “pawn shop” mentality. He also said that Chinese officials were trying to “run an airport like a train station”, in reference to regulations on digital finance.

These claims have infuriated the traditional banking sector and some reports suggest that they have also caught the attention of China’s President Xi Jinping.

Afterwards, Ma and his closest colleagues were called to a meeting with regulators and the Ant Group’s IPO was interrupted.

Shares in companies owned by Ma plummeted, with a loss of $ 76 billion from its initial value.

After meeting in November 2020, Jack Ma was not seen again for weeks.

‘Discreet’

“That day, he apparently crossed the invisible red line of what can be said and done in China by Xi Jinping,” said Christina Boutrup, a China affairs analyst who interviewed Ma on occasion.

“I think it was a big surprise for him. He would never have crossed that line if he knew how bad it could be for him.”

After three months, on January 20, 2021, Ma reappeared in a short video for a charity event. The following month, he showed up playing golf on the island of Hainan.

“Apparently, he was very discreet, which was really the best he could do,” explained Boutrup.

Technology sector

The Chinese government is now examining its strategy to regulate technology giants and, in recent days, has launched an antitrust investigation against Alibaba.

Last week, a regulator said it fined 12 companies, including Tencent and Baidu, for violating the Chinese antitrust code.

This may indicate an escalation across the technology sector.

China is being questioned by the United States and other countries for its human rights policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang province.

Some see the shift from controlling technology superpowers as an effort to prioritize stability and control over business success.

“There are (Communist) party committees there to remind companies that the party ultimately has power, even over powerful individuals like Jack Ma,” explained Samantha Hoffman, a researcher at the Australian Institute of Strategic Policy.

That control extends to secrecy, he noted.

“A company is not only responsible for doing what the party demands, but it cannot admit that it is doing what the party says, if questioned,” he added.

But other experts suggest that Alibaba and other Chinese tech giants should not be seen in the West through political lenses alone.

“China is still a developing country. I think it would be unfair to judge a developing country with the same references and merits that apply to a developed country,” said Lillian Li, author of China’s technology newsletter, called Chinese Characteristics.