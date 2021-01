Janet Yellen confirmed as the first female Treasury secretary Image: Reuters

Washington, Jan 25, 2021 (AFP) – Janet Yellen, former president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank), was confirmed on Monday (25) by the Senate to become the first female secretary of the Treasury.

Yellen, 74, who was also the first woman to head the White House Council of Economic Advisers, will play a key role in shaping Democratic President Joe Biden’s economic policy amid the covid-19 pandemic that punishes states United.