Japan assesses state of emergency in Tokyo region due to increased cases of covid

Japan will decide this week whether to impose a state of emergency in the Tokyo area, a senior official said today, when daily covid-19 infections hit a record high, as some consider too late and too little for a country. that will host the Olympic Games.

The government’s main spokesman, chief cabinet secretary, Katsunobu Kato, said the decision must be taken on Thursday after local media reported that the state of emergency, the second since the pandemic began, would enter. effective on Friday and would last for about a month.

A panel of experts advising the Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, recommended that the restriction to contain an increase in cases of coronavirus was imposed as soon as possible.

“There is a risk of a rapid and national spread of infections if the infection situation in Tokyo and the surrounding regions does not diminish,” said Shigeru Omi, head of the panel, at a news conference.

Tokyo registered 1,278 new cases on Tuesday, the second highest daily total since the start of the pandemic, with the national daily count reaching a record high of 4,670, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Tokyo and the three neighboring city halls, which have requested an emergency declaration, have called on residents to refrain from non-essential and non-urgent departures after 8pm on Friday until at least the end of the month, and restaurants must be closed in this period.

But the measures are likely to be far less comprehensive than those of a month-long state of emergency last year, during which schools and non-essential businesses closed, while the government seeks to keep economic damage to a minimum.

A second lockdown in and around the capital of Japan could cause the economy to contract in the first quarter of this year, analysts said.

Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda said the government would not try to close all schools, leaving that decision to local authorities.

Although Suga has promised enough vaccine for the country’s population of 126 million, Japan has not yet approved one for use and intends to start vaccination by the end of February.

