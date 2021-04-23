Japan prepares a new health emergency in Tokyo and 3 more regions

The prime minister assured that a new state of emergency would not alter the plans to organize the Olympic Games this summer in a “safe” way, given the incessant doubts about the celebration of the event in the midst of a pandemic.

The Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga. EFE / EPA / Rodrigo Reyes Marin / File



The Government of Japan announced today that it is preparing a statement for a new state of health emergency in Tokyo and three other regions, due to the worrying spike in infections of coronavirus.

This exceptional measure is expected to be officially taken this friday during a meeting of the Executive’s working group for the pandemic, the same day that marks the three-month countdown to the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in the Japanese capital for this summer.

The state of emergency will be applied by third time in Japan since the pandemic began, and will entail more restrictions on business activities such as bars and restaurants, among other measures, and will coincide with the holiday period in Japan known as “Golden Week” early May.

Tokyo EFE / EPA / KIMIMASA MAYAMA



The Japanese authorities once again resorted to this legislative tool that grants them extraordinary powers due to the fourth wave of infections affecting Japan since the last weeks. This Thursday the 5,000 cases daily throughout the country, unprecedented levels since the end of January.

State of emergency It will affect Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto, which are among the most populated cities in the country, and is expected to be declared initially between the 25th of this month and next May 11.

The governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, told national media today that measures to contain the virus that apply so far “They are not enough”, and highlighted the need for “stronger actions”.

Tokyo, like other Japanese regions, already implements restrictions such as cutting hours of bars and restaurants, and from now on it could request the temporary closure of these businesses as well as shopping centers and amusement parks, according to local media.

According to the prime minister, the Olympics will not be affected by the new restrictions



The Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, said this Thursday that the declaration of a new state of emergency would not alter the plans to organize the Olympic Games this summer in a “safe” way, given the incessant doubts about the celebration of the event in full pandemic.

Although Japan has been largely successful in tackling the pandemic, its vaccination program has yet to begin, implying that restriction measures are one of the best tools for the government.

Tokyo has found 861 new cases of COVID-19 in the last day, the highest number since the end of January, while Osaka registered 1,242 infections on Wednesday, a record for the prefecture.