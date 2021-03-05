Japan tsunami victim’s body found almost 10 years after tragedy

Archive – The city is north of Fukushima, where the nuclear accident occurred after the tsunami Image: Reproduction / 360doc

The body of a woman who was considered missing since the devastating 2011 tsunami in Japan has been found, police announced today. The identification of the victim’s remains occurs a few days before the catastrophe’s 10th anniversary.

“Remains of a skeleton, including a skull, were found on February 17,” said a police spokesman. The discovery occurred on a beach in Higashimatsushima, in the Miyagi department in northeastern Japan. The city is north of Fukushima, where the nuclear accident occurred after the tsunami.

Dental and DNA analyzes carried out this week by Japanese forensics revealed that the remains are of Natsuko Okuyama, a 61-year-old woman who disappeared in the March 11, 2011 tragedy, the spokesman said.

“I am very happy that my mother reappeared on the eve of her 10th birthday,” said Natsuko Okuyama’s son, according to the Kyodo news agency. “It will allow me to put my emotions in order and move on.”

This is the first time since August 2012 that the body of a missing person has been found in Higashimatsushima, devastated by the tsunami. According to the Japanese press, the discovery was made by a person walking in the area of ​​a company near the beach and indicated to the police that he had seen something that looked like a skull. Upon searching the site, Natsuko Okuyama’s almost entire body was removed.

More than 2,500 missing

The official record of the triple catastrophe of 2011 in Japan (earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident in Fukushima) was 15,899 deaths in December 2020, according to Japanese police.

The case of Natsuko Okuyama is no exception. More than 2,500 people are still officially missing almost 10 years after the catastrophe, preventing many families from burying their relatives.

