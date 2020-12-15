Japanese known as ‘Twitter serial killer’ is sentenced to death

Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, was sentenced to death for the death of nine people Image: Kyodo / via Reuters

A Japanese serial killer who interacted with victims on Twitter, and had pleaded guilty to the death of nine people, was sentenced to death today after a decision by the Tokyo District Court.

According to CNN, Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, was sentenced for raping, killing and dismembering the bodies of the victims, who were stored in his apartment in Zama, Tokyo.

The serial killer focused on people already fragile and with mental health problems, who posted online the desire to want to commit suicide. Takashito then contacted them on Twitter and invited them to his apartment, promising to “help them die”.

In his profile of the social network, the convict vaguely described himself as an “executioner” and displayed as a picture an image of a Japanese anime. He also said that he wanted to “help people who were suffering” and that they could send him a direct message at any time.

In October 2017 he was arrested for the deaths of eight women and a man, aged between 15 and 26, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK and TV Asahi. At the time, police had searched the Japanese home after the disappearance of a woman who posted suicide notes.

In the convict’s apartment, authorities found three coolers and five containers in his room. The containers contained human heads and bones, police sources said.

Now that Takashito is on death row, he says he does not intend to appeal the verdict. The Japanese wish to wait for the signature of the Minister of Justice of Japan for the execution of the execution, which will be by hanging, as foreseen in the Japanese legislation.