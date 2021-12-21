Javier Bardem returns to defending Woody Allen and says accusations of sexual abuse are “gosquices”

“I try to follow the logic, which is: let’s follow the rules that exist to determine if someone is guilty or not guilty. If the case is reopened and he’s proven guilty, I’ll be the first to say, ‘What a horrible thing.’ But so far, I haven’t seen it happen,” said the Spanish actor.

Javier Bardem, who worked with Woody Allen on the film ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’, in 2008, returned to defending the American director against allegations of sexual abuse that he has been the target of for nearly 30 years. The case dates back to 1992, when Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of Allen’s then-wife, accused him of sexual abuse when she was just seven. The performer has always denied all charges and has been found not guilty in two separate investigations.