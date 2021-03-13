Jeanine Áñez: what is known about the arrest of the former president of Bolivia

Jeanine Áñez was arrested this Saturday morning (13), accused of sedition (incitement to rebellion) and terrorism Image: Aizar Raldes / AFP

Bolivian authorities confirmed on Saturday morning (13) the arrest of former interim President of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, who is accused of “terrorism, sedition and conspiracy” by the events of November 2019 that culminated in the early departure of Evo Morales of the presidency.

“I inform the Bolivian people that Ms. Jeanine Áñez has already been arrested and is currently in the hands of the Police,” announced Bolivia’s Minister of Government, Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio, in a message on social media.

I inform the Bolivian pueblo that Jeanine Añez was seized and now she is in the hands of the Police.#Justicia – Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio (@EDelCastilloDC) March 13, 2021

Shortly after his arrest was confirmed, Áñez denounced through a tweet that his arrest was an “abuse” and the result of “political persecution” by the Al Socialismo Movement (MAS), the political party of current President Luis Arce and de Morales. “I am accused of having participated in a coup that never happened. My prayers for Bolivia and for all Bolivians,” he added.

I denounce it to Bolivia and the world, which in an act of abuse and political persecution by the MAS has ordered me to be arrested. He accuses me of having participated in a coup d’état that never occurred. My prayers for Bolivia and for all Bolvians. – Jeanine Añez Chavez (@JeanineAnez) March 13, 2021

While being taken to the public prosecutor’s office in La Paz, the country’s capital, to give her testimony, she described her arrest as an “outrageous outrage” and reiterated that it was a “political intimidation” prepared by MAS.

Bed as a hideout

The Attorney General of the Republic of Bolivia issued on Friday (12) an arrest warrant against Áñez, five of his former ministers and four soldiers for their alleged responsibility in the so-called “coup d’état” case. After Morales left the presidency, Áñez took over the government until the end of 2020.

According to the Bolivian press, on Friday night, authorities invaded Áñez’s home in the city of Trinidad, located about 600 km from La Paz. According to the Bolivian Information Agency, which is the government of the country, she was found hidden inside a boxed bed.

That was how Jeanine Áñez, who was hidden in a chair, was found to circumvent the intense police operation carried out in the framework of investigations by him. #CaseGolpeDeEstado.#JusticiaEnBolivia pic.twitter.com/VjMc9eXFqT – Bolivian Information Agency (@abi_bolivia) March 13, 2021

At least two former ministers of Áñez were also detained shortly after the decision of the designated prosecutor was released. Like the ex-president, everyone is accused of conspiring for Morales’ resignation.

On Friday, Bolivian state media showed the video of one of the former ministers while he was being detained by the police. Álvaro Coimbra, a former Minister of Justice, confirmed the existence of the arrest warrant the moment he entered the police van.

PUBLIC REPORTING @Rodrigo_GuzmanC former Minister of Energy for the armed case of a “coup d’etat” in addition to the order of apprehension against @JeanineAnez @yerko_nunez and against me. – Alvaro Coimbra (@alvarocoimbrac) March 12, 2021

In addition, a few minutes before his capture, he reported on his Twitter account that Rodrigo Guzmán, who was the energy minister, was also arrested. Coimbra guaranteed that the “coup d’état” was set up by the government.

Coup accusation

Morales and her party, which returned to power with Luis Arce as the new president of Bolivia, accused the former president of leading a “coup” in 2019. In turn, Áñez has denounced on several occasions that the lawsuits filed against her are part of of a political persecution plan.

The coup d’état thesis, defended by the current Bolivian ruler, is refuted by sectors of the opposition who point out that in 2019 there was a social uprising caused by the alleged electoral fraud through which Morales intended to remain in power.

Evo Morales participated in the October 2019 elections in order to achieve the fourth consecutive presidential term. This decision was questioned from the beginning by its critics, who pointed out that this was prohibited by the Constitution and was rejected by the population in a 2016 referendum in which the majority of the electorate opposed this possibility.

After the vote, in which Morales was proclaimed the winner, a series of complaints about irregularities on election day sparked protests that lasted three weeks. The then president reacted by asking his followers to defend their electoral victory in the streets, causing the two sides to paralyze several of the country’s main cities.

The tension reached such a point that the police decided to revolt, and the Armed Forces’ high command suggested that Morales step aside. Central Obrera Boliviana, which brings together the country’s urban unions, also called for the presidential resignation.

On November 10, hours after the release of a preliminary report in which the OAS said the election results were unreliable, Morales resigned. He was granted asylum in Mexico and Argentina before returning to Bolivia in late 2020, following Luis Arce’s (MAS) presidential inauguration.